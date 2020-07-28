Rajasthan govt sends proposal to Governor seeking to convene Assembly session from July 31

Rajasthan government has sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene Assembly session from July 31, sources said on Tuesday. "Rajasthan Government has sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene Assembly session from July 31. The proposal includes the government's reply on the three conditions to be met to convene the session," sources told ANI.

Mishra on Monday had said that Raj Bhavan never had an intention "not to call" the Assembly session and has asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including 21-day notice period for convening session and maintaining social distancing norms. A Raj Bhavan release had also referred to certain other conditions to be followed if Gehlot government, which is facing a crisis due to differences in the state Congress, wants to seek a trust vote.

The release had said as conditions at present were extraordinary, the state government has been asked to give a letter again after acting on three issues. It had said that the Assembly session should be called after giving a 21-day notice to give equal opportunity to all members. The release noted that important social and political issues can be discussed through online mode in the Supreme Court and High Court in the wake of COVID-19.

"In case, confidence motion is moved in the Assembly then proceedings should be done in the presence of chief secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department. The proceedings should be recorded and the trust vote should be carried out with a button," the release had said, adding that the proceedings should be telecast live. It should be clarified that if the Assembly session is convened, as per the release, then how social distancing norms would be followed.

"Is there any arrangement in which 200 MLAs and 1000 officials do not face the threat of infection. And if anyone gets an infection, how to prevent its spread among others?" the release had asked. It said the assembly does not have a sitting arrangement for 200 MLAs and 1,000 officials by following the social distancing norms.

The release had said it is the constitutional duty of the Governor that in such difficult circumstances, the life of more than 1,200 people cannot be put to risk by calling a session without any special urgency. "Governor Kalraj Mishra has, giving advice under Article 174 of Constitution, given directions to the state government to take action for convening the session. He has said that Raj Bhavan never had an intention not to call the session," the release had said.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it. It had said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot on Saturday had said the Congress party will approach the President and, if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the political situation in Rajasthan. He had earlier alleged that the Governor was not calling the Assembly session due to "pressure from the top". (ANI)