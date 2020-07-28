Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,490 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 3,490 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:58 IST
3,490 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,490 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. The COVID-19 active cases in the state stand at 27,934. So far, 44,520 discharges and 1,497 deaths have been reported in the state.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 33,425.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's touristy Madeira island makes masks compulsory in public

Wearing masks in public at all times will be compulsory on the popular Portuguese island of Madeira from Aug. 1, the local government announced on Tuesday, making it the first region in the country to adopt such measure against COVID-19.The...

Belgians adapt to compulsory face masks along North Sea coast

There could be no one around but the wind and the sea, but wherever you go along Belgiums coast this summer you had better wear a mask.Instead of trying to enforce a rule with countless exceptions, local authorities in northern Belgium have...

Man City 'strongly condemned' for obstructing case by court

Manchester City obstructed the investigation into its finances that led to the club being fined Euro 10 million USD 12 million, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a ruling published Tuesday. In the initial judgment two weeks ago, CA...

23-yr-old woman raped in north Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a park near Red Fort in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday and the accused has been arrested, they said. The man and the victim are vagabonds and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020