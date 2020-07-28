Left Menu
Development News Edition

Audiotape case: Rebel Cong MLA moves HC for quashing of SOG FIR against him

The case had been registered on a complaint by Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi after surfacing of three audio tapes in one of which Sharma is allegedly talking to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for toppling the Ashok Gehlot government through horse-trading. In another tape, he is allegedly heard talking to one Sanjay Jain over the same issue.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:48 IST
Audiotape case: Rebel Cong MLA moves HC for quashing of SOG FIR against him
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma on Tuesday moved the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of an FIR lodged against him after the surfacing of some audio tapes in one of which he is allegedly heard talking to a Union minister for toppling the Gehlot government through horse-trading. The MLA, who is in Sachin Pilot camp, moved the court, alternatively demanding the transfer of the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency from the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan police.

The SOG had registered the FIR against Sharma on July 17 charges of sedition (124 A) and criminal conspiracy (120 B) under the Indian Penal Code. The case had been registered on a complaint by Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi after surfacing of three audio tapes in one of which Sharma is allegedly talking to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for toppling the Ashok Gehlot government through horse-trading.

In another tape, he is allegedly heard talking to one Sanjay Jain over the same issue. Sharma pleaded to the court to quash the FIR terming the case against him as politically motivated.

Alternatively, he demanded transfer of the investigation into the case to the NIA arguing that he does not fair probe into the case by the state investigative agency as the Rajasthan chief minister has given public statements against him. The SOG has already arrested Sanjay Jain, who was allegedly acting as a middle man and issued notice to Shekhawat.

Congress has alleged that Sanjay Jain is a BJP leader while the saffron party has rejected the allegation saying he has no connection with it. A team of SOG is looking for Bhanwarlal Sharma who along with another MLA Vishvendra Singh has been suspended from the Congress party's membership for alleged involvement in the conspiracy to topple the government.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020