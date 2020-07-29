Left Menu
Parliamentary Standing Committee for MEA to discuss issue of international marriage rights

The Parliamentary standing committee for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called a meeting on Wednesday over the issue of international marriage rights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:41 IST
Parliament of India. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Parliamentary standing committee for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called a meeting on Wednesday over the issue of international marriage rights. The two earlier meetings had been postponed due to quorum not being fulfilled, and members of the committee demanding discussions on the border issues with China, and Nepal, among other issues.

The members had also flagged the issue of holding virtual meetings. Earlier this week, job losses due to COVID-19 and the need to boost startups were among the issues that figured in a meeting of a Parliamentary panel on commerce held on Monday.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce on 'Attracting investment in the post-COVID economy, challenges and opportunities for India' was attended by senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. (ANI)

