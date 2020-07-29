BSP challenges merger of six party MLAs with Cong in Rajasthan
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. The merger of BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of the Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.PTI SDA DV DVPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:29 IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets.
They all defected to the Congress in September 2019. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said, “We have today filed a writ petition in the high court against the merger of BSP MLAs with Congress". The merger of BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of the Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.PTI SDA DV DV
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rajasthan High Court
- Bahujan Samaj Party
- Wajib Ali
- Ashok Gehlot
ALSO READ
Rajasthan BJP leaders discuss Congress crisis
Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot removed from posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister, state unit president: Randeep Surjewala.
Pilot must have been facing humiliation in Congress: Bharti
People in MP have lost faith in Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Pilot sacked as deputy CM, Rajasthan Congress unit chief