Hong Kong could postpone Sept. 6 election for city legislature- public broadcaster RTHK

Hong Kong's government could postpone by one year a vote for seats in the city's legislature scheduled for Sept. 6 amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the global financial hub, public broadcaster RTHK reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:21 IST
Hong Kong could postpone Sept. 6 election for city legislature- public broadcaster RTHK
Hong Kong's government could postpone by one year a vote for seats in the city's legislature scheduled for Sept. 6 amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the global financial hub, public broadcaster RTHK reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. A delay would be a blow for the opposition pro-democracy camp's attempt to win a historic majority in the city's assembly in the wake of Beijing imposing a new security law widely criticised by Western nations.

Pro-democracy candidates posted an overwhelming win in lower level district council elections last year. Rival finance hub Singapore, which has had a larger coronavirus outbreak, held an election earlier this month.

