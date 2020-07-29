236 more Maha police personnel test Covid positive

A total of 236 more Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state police department to 8,958, according to the Maharashtra police. In a press release, the Maharashtra Police said there are 1,898 active cases while 6,962 police personnel have recovered from the disease.

One death reported was in the state police department in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 98. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 1,47,896 active cases in the state as of Wednesday. (ANI)