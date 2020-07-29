Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran fires ballistic missiles from underground for first time

The video posted by YJC showed fast-attack boats firing missiles as well as missiles striking a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier. Tehran, which opposes the presence of U.S. and other Western navies in the Gulf, holds annual naval war games in phases in the strategic waterway, the conduit for some 30% of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:29 IST
Iran fires ballistic missiles from underground for first time
Representative image

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards fired ballistic missiles from underground for the first time as part of an annual military drill, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the aerospace division of the Guards, said in a video posted online by YJC, a news agency linked to Iran's state TV. The video showed clouds of dust before the missiles streaked into the sky.

The military drill in the Gulf, which began on Tuesday, comes at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington. The U.S. military said the drill caused two bases with American troops in the region to go on heightened alert and said Tehran's missile launches were irresponsible.

There have been periodic confrontations in the Gulf in recent years between the Guards and the U.S. military, which has accused the Guards' navy of sending fast-attack boats to harass U.S. warships as they pass the Strait of Hormuz. The video posted by YJC showed fast-attack boats firing missiles as well as missiles striking a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier.

Tehran, which opposes the presence of U.S. and other Western navies in the Gulf, holds annual naval war games in phases in the strategic waterway, the conduit for some 30% of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Emerging evidence suggests smoking increases risk of COVID-19 infection: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said emerging evidence suggests that smoking increases risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as worsens the outcome in people infected with the virus. Speaking at the release of an e-book on t...

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310; death toll climbs to 3,907: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310 death toll climbs to 3,907 Authorities....

Karnataka Deputy CM visits Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College to review CET exam preparations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday visited the Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College in Malleswaram to review preparations to conduct the CET exams, a statement from the Deputy Chief Ministers Office informed. Acc...

Ahmadi community member shot dead for blasphemy inside courtroom in northwest Pakistan

An elderly man from the minority Ahmadi community, facing trial for blasphemy, was shot dead on Wednesday in front of the judge in a local court situated in a high-security zone in Pakistans Peshawar city, police said. Tahir Ahmad Naseem, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020