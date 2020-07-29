Venugopala Krishna takes charge as Andhra Backward Classes welfare minister

Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna took charge as Backward Classes (BC) welfare minister at the state secretariat here on Wednesday. Krishna signed files of upgrading two residential schools in Kadapa district to junior college. He expressed gratitude to CM Reddy for giving the opportunity. He said he will take the welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister to the doorsteps of the BCs.

Meanwhile, Malagundla Sankaranarayana took charge as Roads and Buildings minister. His portfolio has been changed from BC welfare minister. The minister signed on the files of construction of a road from Edurulanka to G Mulapalem in East Godavari district with Rs 76.90 crores expenditure. He also signed files for the construction of a new bridge on river Godavari at G Mulapalem village in East Godavari district.

The minister assured that the bridge construction will be completed in two years. The rejig of Jagan Reddy cabinet was necessitated after two cabinet berths fell vacant following the resignation of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkatramana from their ministerial posts.

They resigned after they were elected to the Rajya Sabha. Later, two new ministers stepped in. Seediri Appalaraju and Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna have sworn in on July 22. While Appalaraju took charge on July 26, Venugopalakrishna took charge today. (ANI)