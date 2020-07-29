Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai PM's advisor Sethaput named c.bank chief, faces economy in crisis

Thailand picked on Wednesday an economic advisor to the prime minister and a former World Bank economist to be its next central bank governor, in a move seen by analysts as unlikely to herald any major shake-up of monetary policy. Cabinet approved the appointment of Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput as governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) for five years from Oct. 1, to succeed Veerathai Santiprabhob, who did not seek a second term for personal reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:22 IST
Thai PM's advisor Sethaput named c.bank chief, faces economy in crisis

Thailand picked on Wednesday an economic advisor to the prime minister and a former World Bank economist to be its next central bank governor, in a move seen by analysts as unlikely to herald any major shake-up of monetary policy.

Cabinet approved the appointment of Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput as governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) for five years from Oct. 1, to succeed Veerathai Santiprabhob, who did not seek a second term for personal reasons. The new chief faces a tough task of steering Southeast Asia's second-largest economy through the coronavirus pandemic, and with near-zero interest rates and high household debt.

Sethaput, 55, was widely tipped to get the job. He sits on the BOT's Monetary Policy Committee and holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University. Charnon Boonnuch, an economist at Nomura, saw "limited monetary policy implications" from Sethaput's appointment, given he has been an MPC member https://bit.ly/30avQRa since 2014.

Sethaput's role as an economic advisor to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha should present no concern about central bank independence, he said, due to his credible track record in the public and private sectors. Pote Harinasuta, who once worked with Sethaput and now heads One Asset Management, described him as "taciturn and capable". "If he decides to do anything, it will be based on a variety of information at that time," he said.

YOUNGER GENERATION Analysts expect him to work smoothly with Predee Daochai, the man widely tipped to be finance minister in a new cabinet to be completed by mid-August.

Sethaput was picked for his qualifications, performance, attitude, vision, and because he was from a younger generation, Prayuth said. "That's from the selection committee," he added. "It's not me to decide anybody".

The BOT has cut its policy rate three times this year to a record low 0.50%, and predicts the economy will contract a record 8.1% this year due to a coronavirus crisis that decimated tourism and slowed domestic activity. A persistently strong baht has been hurting export competitiveness.

The BOT has emphasised it can only smooth out excessive currency moves amid reports that Thailand risks being added to the U.S. currency manipulation watchlist. In a 2015 interview with the central bank's magazine, Sethaput said he had learned from his father the importance of integrity and his World Bank experience had taught him to value and understand different perspectives.

Monetary policy had limits and was no "magic sword", but consequences of its misuse could be enormous, he said. Asked his secret to success, Sethaput told the magazine: "Who does not like success? Success is important. But if attached to that too much, our life may not be that happy."

(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies and Martin Petty)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bio-toilets, Venturi system installed in all ECoR coaches

Taking a step in the direction of environmental cleanliness, bio-toilets have been fitted in all 3,247 coaches under the East Coast Railway ECoR, that convert human waste into water and bio-gasses, a statement from the ECoR said on Wednesda...

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

U.S. records 10,000 coronavirus deaths in 11 days as fatalities surpass 150,000

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally. This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went fro...

Unlock 3: Gyms to open, schools to remain closed, night curfew lifted

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night night curfew and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020