Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to address online hackathon on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) on August 1, said the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:26 IST
PM Modi to address online hackathon on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) on Saturday, said the Education Ministry on Friday. "The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the largest ever online hackathon in the world, from 7 pm onwards on August 1, 2020, through video-conference," the ministry said in a statement.

Announcing this, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today said that the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) will be held from 1 to 3 August. The Union Minister said that the hackathon is a "unique initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving challenges faced by our country." "Students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced by government departments and private sector organisations for which they can offer out-of-the-box and world-class solutions," the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry said that owing to the Covid pandemic, the finale of the hackathon would be conducted online. Pokhriyal said that considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the grand finale for SIH 2020 shall be organised online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation together over a specially-built advanced platform, according to the ministry.

"This year, we will have more than 10,000 students competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments, and 20 industries. Each problem statement carries prize money of Rs 1,00, 000 except the student innovation theme which will have three winners, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd with prize money of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 75,000 and 50,000 respectively," the ministry said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

There is no "zero risk" in easing travel restrictions, WHO says

There is no zero risk strategy for countries easing international travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and essential travel for emergencies should remain the priority, the World Health Organization WHO said. In a long-awaited u...

Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani dashed hopes Friday for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400 Taliban prisoners whose release is a prerequisite to start talks, will remain jailed. The announcement frustrate...

Mayawati bats for invitation to Dalit spiritual leader for Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured&#160;that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constituti...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020