J-K's Special Secretary of Social Welfare Dept dies of COVID-19

"Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani passes away due to COVID19. He was admitted on July 14," said the Principal of the Jhelum Valley Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,662 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.