MP Cong MLA files case in HC on Scindia's RS win
Senior Congress MLA from Lahar constituency in Bhind district Dr Govind Singh filed the election petition claiming Scindia suppressed facts regarding an FIR filed against him with Bhopal police, his counsels Sanjay Agrawal and Anuj Agrawal said. Singh has filed the election petition on basis of being a voter in Rajya Sabha polls, they added.PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:42 IST
A petition was filed on Friday in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging Congress- turned BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's election to the Rajya Sabha. Senior Congress MLA from Lahar constituency in Bhind district Dr Govind Singh filed the election petition claiming Scindia suppressed facts regarding an FIR filed against him with Bhopal police, his counsels Sanjay Agrawal and Anuj Agrawal said.
Singh has filed the election petition on basis of being a voter in Rajya Sabha polls, they added. The petitioner has said Congress RS MP Digivjay Singh had raised this objection with election authorities on March 17 but it was rejected, they said.
In September 2018, Shyamla Hills police station had, on the direction of a special court in Bhopal, registered an FIR against Scindia and other Congress leaders on the charge of furnishing forged evidence in Vyapam case to the court, Singh's counsels said.
