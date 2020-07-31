Left Menu
PIL in Rajasthan HC seeking to stop salary, allowances of MLAs staying at hotels

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court seeking to stop salary, monthly allowances and other benefits of those at hotels for last two weeks amid the political crisis in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:36 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court seeking to stop salary, monthly allowances and other benefits of those at hotels for last two weeks amid the political crisis in the state. The petition has been filed by one Vivek Singh Jadaun through advocate Gajendra Singh Rathore.

Wastage of public money due to the political rivalry between the two leaders of the same party in Rajasthan, Jadaun's petition said. "Those MLAs who are staying in the Fairmont Hotel and 19 other MLA, who are staying in the other unknown hotel for last two weeks and they are not in touch with the public and are getting for their salary, monthly allowances and other benefits is not justified, hence their monthly allowance and others benefits and payments should be stopped and not to be given to them as it is the sheer wastage of public money," read the petition.

Jadaun stated that it is the duty of the public representative to serve the public. "Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is not in session. MLAs are staying in the hotels having no connection with the public in their constituencies & are not discharging their duty as per their oath/affirmation to discharge duty as elected member of the legislative assembly. Therefore they should not be given any salary, allowance & other benefit or any kind of allowances," the plea said.

The petitioner stated that no other responsible person is there to discharge duty in absence of them. Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who were lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur have been shifted to Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday.

Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14. MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Gehlot earlier alleged that his colleagues, apparently referring to Congress MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp, have been held as hostages in Haryana under BJP's supervision. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

