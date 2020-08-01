Delhi reports 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

With 1,118 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 1,36,716 in the national capital on Saturday, according to the Delhi government. In a daily health bulletin, the government stated that 1,201 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated cases during the same.

Currently, the active case count stands at 10,596 and 1,22,131 have recovered/discharged/migrated. As many as 3,989 have succumbed to the virus in the national capital, said the government.

With a hike of 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases and 10,94,374 cured/discharged/migrated cases as of August 1. (ANI)