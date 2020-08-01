Madhya Pradesh reports 808 new COVID-19 cases
A total of 808 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Saturday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:54 IST
A total of 808 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Saturday. With this, Madhya Pradesh now has a total of 32,614 positive cases, including 22,969 active cases and 22,969 recoveries.
So far, 876 deaths have been reported from the state. With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry.
There are 5,65,103 active cases while 764 deaths due to COVID-19 have taken the death toll to 36,511. (ANI)
