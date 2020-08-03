Left Menu
Mumbai Police capable of conducting probe on its own: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the Mumbai Police was capable of conducting the investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on its own.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:11 IST
Mumbai Police capable of conducting probe on its own: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to media in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the Mumbai Police was capable of conducting the investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on its own. "If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to the Maharashtra government and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," Raut told media persons here.

The statement comes after Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Monday said that he was trying to get in touch with his counterpart in Mumbai after Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari was "forcibly quarantined" by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in Mumbai on Sunday. Tiwari is probing the case related to the late actor's death, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.Speaking to ANI, the Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai.""We are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials there. I do not have anything more to say on this," he added.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, Raut also commented on the ongoing preparations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of the Ram temple. He extended good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will lay the foundation stone for construction of the temple.

"The situation is critical there and everyone believes VIP movement should be as less as possible. Prime Minister is going there, we wish him well," Raut said. (ANI)

