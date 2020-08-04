Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, police on pleas to quash additional FIR against foreign Jamaat attendees

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the central government and Delhi Police on two fresh petitions seeking the quashing of additional First Information Report (FIR) filed against foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:30 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, police on pleas to quash additional FIR against foreign Jamaat attendees
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the central government and Delhi Police on two fresh petitions seeking the quashing of additional First Information Report (FIR) filed against foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March this year. A bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the respondent to file a status report and prepare a consolidated chart for all FIRs against all Tablighi Jamaat members and listed the matter for further hearing on August 10.

Advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh appeared for the petitioners -- foreign nationals. Mandla, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the foreign nationals were not informed of these additional FIRs before the Saket court, which was hearing the matter in connection with a congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here.

On July 31, the Delhi High Court had issued notices on two separate petitions seeking quashing of addition FIR against various jamaat foreigners. Some of the petitioners had told the High Court that the foreign nationals have been charged in these FIRs under the same sections as in FIR registered at PS crime branch in Markaz matter, for which majority of them entered plea bargaining and paid fines.

Now, when the time for their deportation has come, they are unable to fly back due to additional FIRs, the petitioners had submitted. "Under the law, second FIR is impermissible and there is an operational bar from prosecution of same offences arising out of the corresponding cause of action under Article 20(2) of the constitution of India (widely known as the doctrine of double jeopardy) as well as section 300 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," the petitioners had said earlier. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Indians released from captivity in Afghanistan return to India

Two Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, were released from captivity on July 31 and returned to India on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs saidThe two were among the seven Indian nationals kidnapped in A...

Sensex jumps 748 points, Reliance Industries spurts 7.4 pc

Bulls held a firm grip on the D-Street on Tuesday as equity benchmark indices scaled up 2 per cent with broad-based buying across financial, auto and realty sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 748 points or 2.03 per ce...

Never wanted to act, took it as a route to direction: Anand Tiwari

Anand Tiwari may have made a name and space for himself as an actor but it was always the directors chair that he had set his eyes on. The multi-hyphenate artiste has starred in some of the most critically-acclaimed and commercially success...

Elgar Parishad case: DU prof's NIA custody extended till Aug 7

Mumbai, Aug 4 PTIA special court here on Tuesday extended till August 7 the NIA custody of Delhi Universitys associate professor Hany Babu, who was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, 54...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020