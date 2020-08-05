PM Modi conducts arti, offers prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, ahead of taking part in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi conducted 'Arti' at the 10th Century temple.

The PM was also presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi Temple. The PM arrived in Ayodhya earlier today to take part in the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, making him the first-ever Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival here. The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday.

PM Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)