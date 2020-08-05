Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nun rape case: SC dismisses discharge plea of accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Bishop Franco Mulakkal to face trial as it dismissed his plea seeking discharge in the rape case lodged against him by a nun, saying that there is no merit in his petition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:29 IST
Nun rape case: SC dismisses discharge plea of accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Bishop Franco Mulakkal to face trial as it dismissed his plea seeking discharge in the rape case lodged against him by a nun, saying that there is no merit in his petition. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told the counsel for Bishop that the court is not saying anything on merit but is dismissing the plea on the issue of discharge from the case. Mulakkal, in his plea has challenged the Kerala High Court order of July 7, dismissing his discharge plea in the rape case filed by the nun. The Kerala High Court on July 7 rejected his petition seeking discharge in the case. The High Court had asked the deposed Bishop of Jalandhar diocese to stand for trial in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of same diocese in Kerala. The high court had dismissed the plea by the bishop, admitting the prosecution argument that there was prima facie evidence against Mulakkal in the rape case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a nun of Jalandhar diocese. The senior priest of the Roman Catholic Church had filed the revision petition following the dismissal of his discharge plea by a trial court in March this year. The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district. In his plea filed before the High Court, the accused priest argued that he was implicated after he questioned the financial dealings of the victim nun. The bishop had filed the discharge plea in the trial court just ahead of commencement of the preliminary hearing on charges against him. In her complaint to the police in June, 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the bishop during the period between 2014 and 2016. The bishop, who was arrested by the Special Investigation team, which probed the case, charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Properties posts Rs 20 cr net loss in Apr-Jun; raises Rs 1,000 cr via debenture issue

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year and said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issue of debentures. Its net profit stood at nearly Rs 90 c...

Sterling nears 5-month high vs dollar amid impasse on U.S. relief package

Sterling edged higher on Wednesday against a broadly weaker dollar as the U.S. coronavirus relief package stalled in Congress and U.S. bond yields sank.Sterling climbed back toward pre-pandemic highs and was advancing towards a five-month p...

Ensure no visually impaired student deprived of scribe at common service centres: HC tells DU

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University to ensure that no visually impaired student is deprived of a scribe at common service centres if the student has opted for one. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justi...

IPL 2020 will be full of challenges, need to have clarity of thought: Raina

Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Suresh Raina believes the upcoming Indian Premier League, to be played in the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will pose a lot of new challenges for the players, and clarity of thought would be key for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020