Union Ministers commemorate 'historic' Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

As the country witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, several Cabinet Ministers and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan commemorated the "historic" day in their own ways.

ANI | Nagpur/New Delhi/Indore | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:34 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari worshipped Lord Ram at his Nagpur residence on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As the country witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, several Cabinet Ministers and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan commemorated the "historic" day in their own ways. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, recited Ram Raksha and performed 'puja' with his family in Maharashtra's Nagpur while the 'bhoomi pujan' was conducted in Ayodhya.

In a tweet (in Hindi) earlier today, Gadkari said, "Proud, reverence and thrill -- these are the emotions I am feeling today. Despite being eager to be in Ayodhya today, we could not go because of the unusual circumstances [COVID-19] our country is going through. However, I and my family recited Ram Raksha and worshipped Lord Ram today." Meanwhile in Delhi, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, Union Health Minister distributed sweets to his staff at his residence to mark the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram Temple.

"We are lucky that we could witness the fulfilment of the dream for which 500-year long struggle took place," he told ANI. Before 'bhoomi pujan', PM Modi visited Hanuman Garhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He also became the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Many political leaders across the country hailed this day as "historic". Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice of India, said that several Indians were waiting for this day for centuries. "It is a historic day. The construction of Ram Temple has started in Ayodhya today after sacrifices, wait and patience of generations. Indians and many people across the world were waiting for this day for centuries," he said on Wednesday.

To mark the much-awaited foundation laying ceremony, PM Modi unveiled the temple's plaque and a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. "With foundation laying of Ram Mandir, India has shown how the 500-year-old dispute has been resolved peacefully," said Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Wednesday.

In the meantime in Indore, Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha speaker watched the live telecast of 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple today and offered prayers at the city's BJP office. After laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, PM Modi had termed the event as an "emotional moment" for the country and added that "every heart is illuminated today". (ANI)

