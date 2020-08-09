Left Menu
PM Modi should have invited President Kovind for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple: Mayawati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have taken President Ram Nath Kovind along with him for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday.

09-08-2020
BSP chief Mayawati during a press briefing in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have taken President Ram Nath Kovind along with him for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, said former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday. "Prime Minister Modi should have gone to Ayodhya along with the President, who comes from the Dalit community. Some Dalit saints also kept shouting that they were not called for 'bhoomi pujan' on August 5. They did not invite Dalit saints but they could have invited President Kovind. A good message would have gone to society if they have invited the President for the auspicious ceremony," said the BSP chief today.

"The matter is related to faith it should not be politicised. Only talking of 'Ram rajya' will not be helpful to people. They need to implement Lord Ram's teaching. There is a jungle raj in UP under Yogi government. Crime is increasing with each passing day. There is no 'Ram raj in UP," she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Mayawati also attacked the Samajwadi Party and said, "Now, they are eyeing Brahmin votes and talking for a statue of Parashuram when elections are approaching. They could have done it when they were in power. On the formation of BSP government, a bigger statue of Parashuram ji will be installed. We will install the statues of leaders, saints, spiritual gurus of all community in the state". "The four-time BSP government had launched several public interest schemes in the name of great saints of all classes and named districts after them. These names were later changed by the SP government due to casteist mentality and a sense of malice," she alleged and added they will be restored as soon as the BSP government is formed.

She said once the BSP government comes to power new hospitals will be constructed and named after great saints from all castes and religions. "Keeping in mind the shortcomings of the State and Central Government in view of coronavirus pandemic, I would like to announce that we will construct the hospitals," she said. (ANI)

