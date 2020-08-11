U.S. State Dept says IG found U.S. arms sales to Saudi did not break law -official

A final report by State Department's Acting Inspector General found U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's emergency certification on arms sales to Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia were in accordance with the law, a senior department official said on Monday in a call with reporters before the release of the report.

President Donald Trump in May fired Steve Linick, the department's then inspector-general, who was looking into Pompeo's certification. His successor Stephen Akard, who resigned last week, had recused himself from the investigation and the final report was completed by Akard's deputy.