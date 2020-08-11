Trump abruptly escorted from White House briefing by Secret Service

Trump abruptly escorted from White House briefing by Secret ServiceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 03:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted from the White House briefing room by Secret Service agents shortly after he began briefing reporters on Monday.
Minutes into a news briefing, Trump was taken out of the room with no explanation for the disruption. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought were also taken out of the room and the doors were locked.
