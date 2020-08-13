Chhattisgarh Police release video after neutralising 4 Naxals

After neutralizing four Naxals in an encounter in Sukma, the Chhattisgarh Police released a video of security personnel crossing a stream carrying bikes with them on Wednesday night.

Four Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, the police said. The gun-battle between the security personnel and the Naxals took place in the forest area of Jagargunda in the district.

"Four Naxals killed in an exchange of fire during a joint operation by the DRG, 201 battalion CoBRA, and 223 battalion CRPF in the forest area of Jagargunda, Sukma district on Wednesday. Weapons were seized from the spot," IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.