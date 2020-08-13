Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says Israel-UAE agreement is enormous step forward

An agreement on normalising relations reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday is an "enormous" step forward on the "right path", U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters with him on a trip to central European countries. "This is an enormous, historic step forward," Pompeo said shortly before taking off from Slovenia for Austria's capital Vienna, adding that it was a historic opportunity for the Middle East to be stable and peaceful.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:09 IST
Pompeo says Israel-UAE agreement is enormous step forward
US Secreatry of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

An agreement on normalising relations reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday is an "enormous" step forward on the "right path", U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters with him on a trip to central European countries.

"This is an enormous, historic step forward," Pompeo said shortly before taking off from Slovenia for Austria's capital Vienna, adding that it was a historic opportunity for the Middle East to be stable and peaceful. "Peace is the right path forward." The agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker, will lead to the full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations. It was sealed in a phone call between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Pompeo is on a week-long tour through central Europe. He has scheduled meetings with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: 3 civic workers get trapped under debris at landfill, rescued

Three workers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were trapped under debris at the Bhalaswa landfill after a part of it slid down due to heavy rains, the civic body mayor said on Thursday. All three workers were rescued and rushed to a...

One killed in Ivory Coast protests against president's third term bid

At least one protester was killed in Ivory Coast on Thursday, a ruling party official and security sources said, as small groups burned makeshift road blocks in protests against President Alassane Ouattaras decision to stand for a third ter...

At least 17 killed in political unrest in southern Ethiopia

At least 17 people have been killed in southern Ethiopia during protests that followed the weekend arrests of local officials, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission confirmed Thursday. The dead include children. Security forces met the prot...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Bruins nip Hurricanes in second OTPatrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020