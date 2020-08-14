Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in HC claims no parks for children in Anand Vihar colony in East Delhi: HC seeks AAP govt stand

In his petition, filed through advocates Shriya and Vinayak Batta, Bhushan has sought demarcation or development of a park in the colony for children to play active sports in. He said one of the plots in the area which was earmarked for construction of a police station was vacated by police a few years back and now the land was being used by residents to park their vehicles..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:18 IST
PIL in HC claims no parks for children in Anand Vihar colony in East Delhi: HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the AAP government and land owning agency DDA on a PIL seeking a park for children of Anand Vihar colony here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation seeking their stand on the plea by a resident of the colony.

The colony resident, Dhiraj Bhushan, has claimed that 14 parks in the area have been converted to "ornamental parks" and are unsuitable for children to play active sports there. In his petition, filed through advocates Shriya and Vinayak Batta, Bhushan has sought demarcation or development of a park in the colony for children to play active sports in.

He said one of the plots in the area which was earmarked for construction of a police station was vacated by police a few years back and now the land was being used by residents to park their vehicles..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cultivation of GI-tagged Pokkali rice hit due to COVID-19 lockdown in Kerala

The cultivation of GI-tagged unique Pokkali rice variety has been badly hit by COVID-19 induced lockdown and flood-like situation in coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala. Due to pandemic, farmers couldnt pr...

Study reveals newly identified gut cells nurture lymph capillaries

In recent research, a team of scientists have identified new subsets of gut connective cells, which are crucial for lymphatic growth. The research will help in understanding the mechanisms that impair lymphatics growth and fat digestion in ...

Prevueit: A Homegrown Brand that Just Doesn't Transfer but also Empowers your Data

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirIndias long-awaited opportunity of having its own data transfer company has certainly been discovered by a young entrepreneur named Karan Bakshi, a creative editor, and designer from New Delhi. Prevueit.co...

Punjab CM takes students on tour of his office

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a group of students, whom he had met here at the launch of the smartphone scheme two days ago, on a tour of his office at the secretariat. He said it was heartening to see the students enthusiasm a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020