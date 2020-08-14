PIL in HC claims no parks for children in Anand Vihar colony in East Delhi: HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the AAP government and land owning agency DDA on a PIL seeking a park for children of Anand Vihar colony here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation seeking their stand on the plea by a resident of the colony.

The colony resident, Dhiraj Bhushan, has claimed that 14 parks in the area have been converted to "ornamental parks" and are unsuitable for children to play active sports there. In his petition, filed through advocates Shriya and Vinayak Batta, Bhushan has sought demarcation or development of a park in the colony for children to play active sports in.

He said one of the plots in the area which was earmarked for construction of a police station was vacated by police a few years back and now the land was being used by residents to park their vehicles..