Britain calls for transitional government to run Venezuela election
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:50 IST
Britain called on Venezuela on Friday to establish a transitional government and swiftly hold free presidential elections, due to the impact of COVID-19 on the country. "The current pandemic and Venezuela's overwhelmed public health care system have added urgency to the need to end the status quo," Britain's foreign ministry said.
"We reiterate the willingness of all those countries maintaining economic sanctions to discuss sanctions relief in the context of political progress," it added. Britain said it was making the statement as part of joint action with the United States and the European Union.
