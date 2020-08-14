Andhra DGP holds meet with SPs to discuss Ammonium Nitrate reserves storage, utilization

Gautam Sawang, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday held a video conference with Superintendent of Police (SP) of various districts to discuss the matter of Ammonium Nitrate reserves storage and utilization. The conference was held in the wake of the recent massive explosion leading to deaths and widespread damages to property and injuries to people in Lebanon. The blast was said to have been triggered by the explosion of the chemical stored in a warehouse in the port capital Beirut.

SPs of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur Urban, Nellore, Tirupati Urban, Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapuram and Kadapa districts joined the conference.The DGP instructed the officials to implement the regulations made in 2012 regarding the Ammonium Nitrate reserves, usage, national and international transport, storage at the seaport, and sales. He suggested the officials not to step back in taking legal action against those who violate these regulations related to Ammonium Nitrate.

The DGP has ordered to monitor the Ammonium Nitrate reserves in the state, their transport or usage or purchases, and storage centres properly. (ANI)