COVID: Plea in Delhi HC against salary cuts of private school teachers

A petition has been moved before the Delhi High Court against the salary deductions being faced by teachers and other staff of some private schools in the national capital amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:13 IST
COVID: Plea in Delhi HC against salary cuts of private school teachers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been moved before the Delhi High Court against the salary deductions being faced by teachers and other staff of some private schools in the national capital amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, filed by advocate Mukul Sharma, is likely to come up for hearing next week.

Sharma, in his plea, sought directions to take appropriate actions against the respondent schools and direct them to provide an interim relief by giving the complete salary to the teachers as well clear all the due arrears. The plea sought directions to respondents to renew the contract of the teachers and provide the due salaries to them and also provide the full salary to the teachers who are on contract as well.

It said that the petition, if allowed, would benefit the teachers and working staff of all the schools in the national capital as the rule of law is essential for democracy and such brazen violation of law by the respondents is bias to citizens as a whole. (ANI)

