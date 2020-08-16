98-year-old war veteran defeats COVID-19

Indian Navy on Sunday said that a 98-yr-old retired war veteran Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal has defeated the novel coronavirus. "Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd), a 98-yr-old war veteran, residing at Nerul was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state. He was diagnosed with Pneumonia due to COVID a few weeks ago. His condition was successfully managed, leading to freedom from COVID-19," the statement from the Indian Navy read.

Sakpal (Retd) was accorded a warm farewell at INHS Asvini, the primary naval healthcare centre in the war against COVID-19 and managing the care of serving and retired COVID-19 patients from Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard. Notably, India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark. The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)