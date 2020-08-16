U.S. House panel calls on top Postal Service officials to testify on mail delays

The head of a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Sunday invited U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to appear on Aug. 24 to testify on Postal Service changes that have stoked fears they are aimed at holding up mail-in Nov. 3 election ballots. DeJoy's "testimony is particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country — as well as President Trump's explicit admission last week that he has been blocking critical coronavirus funding for the Postal Service in order to impair mail-in voting efforts for the upcoming elections," House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.