Plea in Delhi HC seeks CBI, ED probe into alleged links between Priyanka Gandhi, Yes Bank co-founder

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the CBI and ED to initiate probe into alleged links between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor. The plea seeks a detailed inquiry into the allegations that Vadra sold a painting for Rs 2 crore to Kapoor even though it was the property of the Congress party.

The petition will be heard by the bench of Justice Vibhu Bhakru on Monday. The petitioner, an NGO named Akhil Bhartiya Shanti Pratishthan, also sought directions from the court to register an FIR in person against Priyanka Gandhi, Rana Kapoor and Milind Deora for alleged money laundering, cheating, extortion, fraud, and misrepresentation.

The plea alleged that Vadra in connivance with Milind Deora, partner conspirator, and Rana Kapoor who is Yes Bank Ltd co-founder in a pre-planned manner performed an illegal act of money laundering with the intention of cheating and forgery. It also claims that this was done and executed in a pre-planned manner for generating black money under the garb of sale of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's painting made by legendary painter late MF Hussain.

That Vadra had sold the painting as its proprietor is the first part of illegal deal and conspiracy, the petition said. It also alleges that Kapoor is part and parcel of the entire illegal execution for grabbing crores of rupees of public property under his power and authority which was done for generating black money via public property for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)