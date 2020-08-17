Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Lagos extends operation hours of both food markets and non-food markets

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:30 IST
Nigeria: Lagos extends operation hours of both food markets and non-food markets
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Lagos State government has extended the hours of operations of both food markets and non-food markets in the State, according to a news report by Today.

This was confirmed in a series of tweets by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday.

According to Akosile, the decision was taken to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Markets have now been permitted to open by 8 am and close at 6 pm.

Akosile noted that the announcement was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs in the state, Dr. Wale Ahmed.

However, the alternate days of operations remain in force.

Food markets in Lagos are to open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while non-food markets will open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

He urged all traders to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and that of the residents at large.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs must wear face masks again in many places from Sept 1, expect tough autumn

The Czech government will make the wearing of face masks compulsory again from Sept. 1 on public transport and in many indoor public venues following a resurgence of coronavirus infections and ahead of what it expects to be a tough autumn. ...

Tata Starbucks to have two all-women stores

Tata Starbuck on Monday said two of its stores will be operated entirely by female staffers, as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive workforce by empowering women leaders. It aims to double the number of all female-led stores by t...

Manchester United's Aliou Traore completes loan move to Stade Malherbe Caen

Mannounced that Aliou Traore will spend the 202021 season on loan at Stade Malherbe Caen. anchester United on Monday The 19-year-old has made the temporary move to the Ligue 2 club to gain invaluable experience of first-team football in his...

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020