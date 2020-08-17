Nigeria: Lagos extends operation hours of both food markets and non-food markets

Nigeria: Lagos extends operation hours of both food markets and non-food marketsDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:30 IST
The Lagos State government has extended the hours of operations of both food markets and non-food markets in the State, according to a news report by Today.
This was confirmed in a series of tweets by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday.
The Lagos State Government has extended the hours of operations of both food markets and non food markets.They are now to open at 8am and close at 6pm.#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/XpW684l4Sx— Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) August 16, 2020
According to Akosile, the decision was taken to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Markets have now been permitted to open by 8 am and close at 6 pm.
However, the alternate days of operations remain in force.
Food markets in Lagos are to open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while non-food markets will open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
He urged all traders to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and that of the residents at large.
