Man gets RI for life for sexually abusing minor girl

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI): A local court on Monday sentenced a 46-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl. The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment.

The court found the man guilty also under different IPC sections and awarded the rigorous imprisonment ranging from three-10 years. It imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and said the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, the city police received information on December 17, 2015, that the accused committed an unnatural offence and sexually abused the girl. The act was recorded in a CCTV camera at his house. The girl lived in the house rented out by the accused to her parents.