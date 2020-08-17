Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks DoT's response on recovery of RCom's AGR dues from Jio

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to file its detailed response on whether the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of RCom should be recovered from Reliance Jio.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:23 IST
SC seeks DoT's response on recovery of RCom's AGR dues from Jio
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to file its detailed response on whether the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of RCom should be recovered from Reliance Jio. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, noted that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has been using the spectrum of bankrupt Reliance Communications since 2016 and sought DoT's response on the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the DoT, submitted before the court that the spectrum sharing is different from trading and users must pay AGR dues for it. Mehta submitted that there is a difference of opinion and views, within its two ministries--Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Corporate Affairs--as to whether the spectrum of a telecom company can be sold in the insolvency proceedings or not.

The Solicitor General said that the assets owned by the third party held, by the company under insolvency, in trust, cannot be sold. "People of the country are owners of spectrum held by the govt in trust, and it can't be sold under IBC," Mehta said.

The bench asked whether the spectrum can be bought and sold under IBC. Shyam Divan, senior lawyer for Resolution Professional for Reliance Communications, replied that the spectrum is an asset in the hands of the company. The spectrum can be a subject of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and can be bought and sold, Divan said.

The Supreme Court, which was hearing petitions over the payment of AGR dues to the tune of Rs 92,000 crore to the government of India by the telecom companies, fixed the matter for further hearing on August 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanth govt failing to control COVID-19 outbreak, improve law-and-order situation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state. He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation ...

Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would volunteer to be among the first to try a Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus if it proved effective. Moscows decision to approve the vaccine and produce httpswww.re...

Israel will import from UAE free zones, Netanyahu says

Israel will import from free zones in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Sky News Arabia on Monday. We know that we will get good prices, he said.Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday th...

Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast

The head of Lebanons customs authority was formally arrested on Monday after being questioned over the massive explosion in Beirut earlier this month, the state-run National News Agency reported. The investigation is focused on why nearly 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020