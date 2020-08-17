Left Menu
COVID-19: 1 death, 130 new cases reported in Manipur

As many as 130 new COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries, and one death due to coronavirus was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the state government.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 130 new COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries, and one death due to coronavirus was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the state government. With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 4,112, and the death toll increased to 13. There are 1,804 active cases and 2,295 recovered cases to date.

India's COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000-mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921. As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664 cases.

As per the recent update, there are 6,76,900 active cases while 19,19,843 patients have been discharged/migrated.

