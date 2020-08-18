U.S. postmaster general, board chair to testify before House panel on Aug. 24
DeJoy, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump who took office in June, has come under heavy criticism from Democrats. The committee has also demanded documents from DeJoy by Friday on operational changes.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:44 IST
New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the chair of the Postal Service board of governors will testify next week before a U.S. House panel investigating whether recent service changes have slowed mail deliveries, the Postal Service confirmed on Monday. DeJoy, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump who took office in June, has come under heavy criticism from Democrats. Robert Duncan, who chairs the Postal Service board of governors and is a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, will also testify at the Aug. 24 hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The committee has also demanded documents from DeJoy by Friday on operational changes.
ALSO READ
Federal govt must again seek death penalty for Boston bomber, says Donald Trump
Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs
People News Roundup: Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign; Grammy-winning producer 'Detail; arrested and more
Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist
Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist