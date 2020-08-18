Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada refuses to release emails with U.S. over Huawei exec's arrest

On the first day of hearings expected to last up to three days, Meng's lawyer said a "flurry of emails" between Canadian and American officials around the time of Meng's arrest should not all be covered by privilege, as Canadian prosecutors have argued. Meng's lawyers have pushed for the release of more documents to support their assertion that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while questioning Meng before her arrest, including the improper sharing of identifying details about her electronic devices.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 05:37 IST
Canada refuses to release emails with U.S. over Huawei exec's arrest

Canada has released as much information as it legally can about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the government's lawyers said on Monday, as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

She has said she is innocent, and is fighting extradition to the United States while under house arrest in Vancouver. On the first day of hearings expected to last up to three days, Meng's lawyer said a "flurry of emails" between Canadian and American officials around the time of Meng's arrest should not all be covered by privilege, as Canadian prosecutors have argued.

Meng's lawyers have pushed for the release of more documents to support their assertion that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while questioning Meng before her arrest, including the improper sharing of identifying details about her electronic devices. Crown lawyer John Gibb-Carsley said his team is committed to making the trial "as open as possible without divulging the privileges which need to be protected."

However, Meng’s lawyers argued that abuse of process is an exception to litigation privilege. "We see a flurry of emails around the subject matter," Scott Fenton, a lawyer for Meng, said. "We would be easily guilty of being wrong that all these emails are about that subject matter because we can't see them, so it's a matter for the closed hearing to determine what these are about."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have denied any abuses relating to their conduct during Meng's arrest. Several of the privilege claims were litigated in a federal court in Ottawa in late July, because they were made on the basis of national security.

The hearings will continue in a closed session on Tuesday, potentially stretching into Wednesday. Meng will not be present. A schedule proposed jointly by lawyers for the prosecution and defense said that a decision on the issue by Oct. 2 would allow the rest of the trial to proceed as planned, with hearings wrapping up in April 2021.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Cardinals CB Alford out for season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. The injury happened during practice Sunday.Its the second consecutive missed season for the 31-year-old ...

Brazil's Guedes says he has the trust of President Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday he has the full coincidence of President Jair Bolsonaro, but admitted that his job is difficult. Two sources close to Guedes told Reuters he has no intention of resigning, an attempt to quash ris...

Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a med...

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.Morneau said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020