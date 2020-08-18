Left Menu
Mossad head meets UAE national security adviser - WAM agency

Following the deal's announcement last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Cohen in a tweet in Arabic for his help in developing Israeli relations with Gulf states, which he said helped in securing the UAE-Israel deal.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:23 IST
The head of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad met the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates during a visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates said on Thursday they would normalise diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship. Joseph (Yossi) Cohen and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways in which to support the new accord.

"The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the security field, and shared perspectives on regional developments and issues of common interested, including both countries' efforts to contain COVID-19," WAM added. Following the deal's announcement last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Cohen in a tweet in Arabic for his help in developing Israeli relations with Gulf states, which he said helped in securing the UAE-Israel deal.

