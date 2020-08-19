Left Menu
8 deaths, 1,763 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as eight deaths and 1,763 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana, taking the total number of cases to 95,700 in the state, a media bulletin from the director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:16 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The total figure includes 20,990 active cases and 73,991 recoveries

So far, 719 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

