Russia says it has intercepted U.S. spy planes over Black Sea - Ifax

Russia says it has intercepted U.S. spy planes over Black Sea - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:22 IST
Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday it had scrambled a jet above the Black Sea to intercept two U.S. spy planes approaching its border, following a similar incident earlier in the day over the Baltic, Interfax reported.
In both cases, the U.S. planes turned away before reaching the Russian border, the defense ministry was cited as saying.
ALSO READ
Lobbying for Russian pipeline spikes in Washington
IndiGo operates charter flight to repatriate 212 Indians from Russia
President of Belarus says oil disputes with Russia cost budget $700 mln
President of Belarus accuses Russia of lying, warns of revolution plot
India, Russia discuss issues of interaction for SCO, RIC, BRICS meet