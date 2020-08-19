Belarus says to ramp up military presence on Poland, Lithuania border - TASS

Belarus says to ramp up military presence on Poland, Lithuania border - TASSReuters | Minsk | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:52 IST
The defense ministry of Belarus has ordered a ramping up of its military presence along the borders of Poland and Lithuania, the TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying on Wednesday.
The ministry plans to send a guided missile division, anti-aircraft military hardware, and drones to the region, TASS cited the ministry as saying.
