Belarus says to ramp up military presence on Poland, Lithuania border - TASS

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The defense ministry of Belarus has ordered a ramping up of its military presence along the borders of Poland and Lithuania, the TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The ministry plans to send a guided missile division, anti-aircraft military hardware, and drones to the region, TASS cited the ministry as saying.

