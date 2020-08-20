Sachin Pilot pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Left Menu
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:17 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary. "I pay tributes to the father of Indian information technology revolution, manager of the Panchayati raj empowerement and builder of modern India former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His priceless contributions to the building of a strong India will always be written in golden words," Pilot's tweet read.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

