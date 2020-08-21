Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Guv inaugrates first phase of Jammu Ring Road project

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir inaugurated the first phase of Jammu Ring Road project on Friday stating that the foundation of the project was lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:01 IST
J-K Guv inaugrates first phase of Jammu Ring Road project
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha . Image Credit: ANI

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir inaugurated the first phase of Jammu Ring Road project on Friday stating that the foundation of the project was lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. "It is a moment of great pride for me to inaugurate the first phase of the Jammu Ring Road project today, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. I feel that in the last six years not only the country's political situation has changed but the work culture has changed as well. It is because of the work culture, we have been able to achieve the administration," Sinha said at the inauguration ceremony.

The Governor further said that if the project gets completed before time, a provision to give incentives can be formulated. "If this project will be completed before the deadline then a provision to give incentive can be formulated," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained for questioning on the Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said on Friday.Offic...

India to see gas share rise to 10 pc by 2025: GAIL director

India may see the share of natural gas in its energy basket rise to 10 percent by 2025 as a result of massive investment push in the creation of infrastructure to take the environment-friendly fuel to consumers, GAIL Director Marketing E S ...

UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines

We are saddened and appalled by the ongoing violence and threats against human rights defenders in the Philippines, including the killing of two human rights defenders over the past two weeks, Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office ...

London's Crossrail delayed again until 2022 after COVID-19 disruption

The opening of Londons multi billion-pound Crossrail train line has been delayed again and its central section is now due to open in the first half of 2022, its developers said on Friday, after construction was disrupted by the COVID-19 pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020