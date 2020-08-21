Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain in Ankit Sharma murder case

A Delhi Court on Friday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed against AAP suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:37 IST
Delhi Court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain in Ankit Sharma murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Friday took cognizance of a charge sheet filed against AAP suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case. The court also issued a production warrant against accused persons to be produced through video conferencing.

Purshottam Pathak, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Karkardooma Court stated that "I hereby take cognizance of the offence under section 109/114 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) alleged to have been committed by accused Tahir Hussain." "I also take cognisance of the offence punishable under sections 147/148/149/436/365/302/201/120-B/34 of IPC alleged to have been committed by accused Tahir Hussain, Haseen, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoib. I take cognisance under sections 25/27/54/59 of Arms Act against accused Haseen and Nazim," the court stated.

The court has now put up the matter for scrutiny of documents/committal on August 28. The court in its order also stated, "After perusal of the charge sheet and the relevant documents including a statement under section 161 CrPC and after hearing the APP at length. I am of opinion that there is sufficient material on record to take cognisance of the offences alleged to have been committed by accused persons."

"However, I am not inclined to take cognisance for the offence under section 505 IPC and 153-A IPC as for taking cognisance for the said offences, previous sanction as provided u/s 196 CrPC is mandatory to be filed by the agency but same has not been filed till today," he added. According to the charge sheet, suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, had named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents. The charge sheet also stated, "Investigation has revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Ankit Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area. He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain. It has been found that Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob, both on February 24 and 25, in the Chand Bagh area." (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic convention's closing night TV audience rises in early estimates

The closing night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 21.8 million primetime television viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data, suggesting the final tally will show the biggest audiences for the week.The num...

Ex-President George W Bush backs Maine's Senator Susan Collins

Former President George W Bush on Friday backed Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine in his first public endorsement of the 2020 election cycle. Bush has largely stayed out of the political fray since he left the White House in 2009, a...

Dinesh Karthik promises to 'give it all' as KKR arrive in Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR captain Dinesh Karthik on Friday promised to give it all in the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 as the franchise confirmed that their contingent of Indian players and support staff have arrived in Abu Dhabi. This IP...

Indian national arrested in USD 21 million H1B visa fraud

An Indian national has been arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and for inducing foreign nationals to come to the US using fraudulently obtained H-1B visas, federal prosecutors said on Friday. Arrested on Thursday, 48-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020