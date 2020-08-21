Delhi Court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain in Ankit Sharma murder case

A Delhi Court on Friday took cognizance of a charge sheet filed against AAP suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case. The court also issued a production warrant against accused persons to be produced through video conferencing.

Purshottam Pathak, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Karkardooma Court stated that "I hereby take cognizance of the offence under section 109/114 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) alleged to have been committed by accused Tahir Hussain." "I also take cognisance of the offence punishable under sections 147/148/149/436/365/302/201/120-B/34 of IPC alleged to have been committed by accused Tahir Hussain, Haseen, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoib. I take cognisance under sections 25/27/54/59 of Arms Act against accused Haseen and Nazim," the court stated.

The court has now put up the matter for scrutiny of documents/committal on August 28. The court in its order also stated, "After perusal of the charge sheet and the relevant documents including a statement under section 161 CrPC and after hearing the APP at length. I am of opinion that there is sufficient material on record to take cognisance of the offences alleged to have been committed by accused persons."

"However, I am not inclined to take cognisance for the offence under section 505 IPC and 153-A IPC as for taking cognisance for the said offences, previous sanction as provided u/s 196 CrPC is mandatory to be filed by the agency but same has not been filed till today," he added. According to the charge sheet, suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, had named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents. The charge sheet also stated, "Investigation has revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Ankit Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area. He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain. It has been found that Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob, both on February 24 and 25, in the Chand Bagh area." (ANI)