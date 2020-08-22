Left Menu
Ex-CM Kamal Nath had imposed lockdown at Vallabh Bhawan for public: Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a lockdown during COVID-19 crisis but former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public 15 months before PM Modi, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:22 IST
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"When the Congress party came to power, people expected progress and development. Expectations were there that a clean government would be formed. But ultimately Congress spread corruption across Madhya Pradesh," he said. Scindia continued saying that public wasn't allowed inside the Vallabh Bhavan but industrialists and businessmen were allowed.

"We didn't get to see any progress during Congress' regime but for them, corruption is the only courtesy. And I witnessed this situation and raised voice for the public," said Scindia. (ANI)

