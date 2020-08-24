Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis. Citing several government and coalition sources, Yomiuri said Abe would receive the results of a medical check-up from a week ago, when he underwent an examination that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, adding to worries about his health.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 04:37 IST
Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.

Citing several government and coalition sources, Yomiuri said Abe would receive the results of a medical check-up from a week ago, when he underwent an examination that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, adding to worries about his health. "This time it's to hear the results of the medical check-up," an anonymous government official told the paper.

Abe, already the country's longest-serving prime minister, was set to surpass a half-century-old record set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato for the longest consecutive tenure as premier on Monday. Abe, in office since 2012 in his second stint as prime minister, resigned from his first term in 2007 because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not previously available.

Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on Abe’s walking speed. Weekly magazine Flash said Abe had vomited blood at his office on July 6. Reuters was unable to verify the report, which was refuted by government officials. The prime minister's office did not give a detailed explanation of his hospital visit last week, but Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, a close aide, said it was a regular check-up and he was "not at all" worried about Abe’s health.

Abe gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13, Kyodo news agency said, adding that last week's visit was a follow-up to the June check-up, citing a hospital source. Akira Amari, another Abe confidante and chairman of the LDP's tax panel, said that Abe, 65, could be suffering from fatigue because of his continuous work over the response to the virus.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

In a game that gave the appearances it was being played in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains, the Dodgers drilled seven home runs to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with an 11-3 win in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts...

Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.Ci...

Giants win sixth straight, sweep Arizona

Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run and Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park. Dickersons two-out, seventh-inning home ru...

Twins, Indians fight for control of AL Central

If the form shown so far this season overall and during their first series holds true, runs will likely be at a premium when Cleveland begins a three-game series at home Monday against Minnesota. The Twins and Indians have had two of the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020