Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mekong River Commission urges China to work with it on data-sharing

China has no water treaties with the lower Mekong countries and only shares limited data during the monsoon season on flows on the upper stretch of what it calls the Lancang River. Two years of record drought on the 4,350-km (2,700-mile) Mekong have been devastating for many of the 60 million people whose livelihoods depend on it.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:47 IST
Mekong River Commission urges China to work with it on data-sharing

A Mekong River advisory body urged China on Tuesday to work with its experts in sharing year-round data on the lifeline waterway for the first time, rather than Beijing keeping a separate platform under its own new Mekong organisation. Control of the waters is politically sensitive, and many farmers’ and fishermen’s livelihoods depend on the river. A report by a U.S. research company this year accused China of holding back large amounts of water during a drought last year, a finding Beijing disputed.

Tuesday's statement by the Mekong River Commission, which groups Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam, followed an assurance by China to share more water management data from its portion of the river with Southeast Asian nations, although details of its pledge were not immediately clear. "Any future data and information to be shared by the MRC member countries under the LMC framework should be developed in close collaboration with the MRC secretariat so that we can connect the two platforms effectively," said a secretariat official, An Pich Hatda.

He was referring to the Lancang Mekong Cooperation (LMC) framework for development of the river that includes China and five Southeast Asian nations, which held an online conference on Monday. China has no water treaties with the lower Mekong countries and only shares limited data during the monsoon season on flows on the upper stretch of what it calls the Lancang River.

Two years of record drought on the 4,350-km (2,700-mile) Mekong have been devastating for many of the 60 million people whose livelihoods depend on it. Management of the Mekong has become another front in the battle for influence between China and the United States.

The U.S. ambassador to Thailand has described China as setting up the LMC as a way to sideline the MRC and set the agenda on developing the waterway, a charge that Beijing denies.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 members

More than half a million Thai users flocked to join a new Facebook group created by a critic of the powerful king after the social media company blocked its predecessor under pressure from the government.The Royalist Marketplace group, whic...

China plans to establish BRICS innovation base: Minister

China has said that it is actively considering establishing a BRICS innovation base to strengthen practical cooperation with the five-member bloc, urging it to focus more on digital transformation, especially in 5G, Artificial Intelligence ...

Port sector witnesses early signs of recovery: Icra

The port sector is witnessing early signs of recovery and the rate of cargo decline at major and non-major ports decelerated in July, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday. The Indian port sector witnessed sharp contraction during the first qu...

Defence Ministry hosts webinar to implement Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Defence Estates DGDE organised a webinar to improve implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes CSS in 62 cantonments around the country here today. It was inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Shri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020