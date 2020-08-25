Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong activist warns West to shun Chinese technology ties

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:10 IST
Hong Kong activist warns West to shun Chinese technology ties
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Chinese businesses like Huawei Technologies Co pose a threat to the West, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law said on a visit to Italy on Tuesday, shortly before the Italian foreign minister was due to meet China's top diplomat. Law, a former legislator, left Hong Kong last month after China imposed a new national security law on the territory that has been heavily criticized by the West.

Law spoke to reporters in Rome shortly before Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was due to meet Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, with the pair expected to discuss the rollout of new generation 5G technology in Italy. Italy has not joined the United States in imposing restrictions on Huawei but the company was excluded from a recent Telecom Italia tender to supply technology for a 5G network in Italy and Brazil.

Law urged Western governments to be highly cautious in their dealings with Beijing. "The most powerful authoritarian regime in the world is posing a threat to democracies, including using measures of infiltration, including using the influence of their state enterprises like Huawei," he said.

"If infrastructure like telecommunications, harbors or even the nuclear industry are controlled or are owned by Chinese companies then it will impose serious danger to the country." Huawei has denied allegations by the United States that it is a Trojan Horse for Chinese cyberspies and Beijing has criticized countries such as Britain and Australia, which have said they will shun the Chinese technology giant.

Di Maio and Wang were due to give a news conference at the end of their talks. Law called on Italy not to ignore what had happened in Hong Kong. "My arrival and the message I'm bringing here is very clear: We need to address the human rights violations to China even if we're engaged with them and we have to be very aware of the infiltration and their authoritarian expansionist nature."

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Teenager Doku and Anderlecht team mate Dimata get Belgium call-ups

Belgium have called-up 18-year-old Jeremy Doku and Anderlecht strike partner Landry Dimata for the first time as coach Roberto Martinez named a 29-man squad for the start of the Nations League next month. It also includes seven players from...

After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 members

More than half a million Thai users flocked to join a new Facebook group created by a critic of the powerful king after the social media company blocked its predecessor under pressure from the government.The Royalist Marketplace group, whic...

China plans to establish BRICS innovation base: Minister

China has said that it is actively considering establishing a BRICS innovation base to strengthen practical cooperation with the five-member bloc, urging it to focus more on digital transformation, especially in 5G, Artificial Intelligence ...

Port sector witnesses early signs of recovery: Icra

The port sector is witnessing early signs of recovery and the rate of cargo decline at major and non-major ports decelerated in July, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday. The Indian port sector witnessed sharp contraction during the first qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020